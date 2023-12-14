Renaissance Capital LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 787,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,694. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

