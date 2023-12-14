Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPHM. William Blair cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of RPHM traded down $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 26,018,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

