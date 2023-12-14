Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.55 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of RPHM traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,141. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

