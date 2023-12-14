Rise Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 560,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,410,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

