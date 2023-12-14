Rise Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 580,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

