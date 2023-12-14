Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.07

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1684130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

