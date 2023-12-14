Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.88. 62,328,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 37,151,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

