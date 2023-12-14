Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 3,832,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,856. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $909,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,487 shares of company stock worth $7,605,392. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP grew its stake in Rover Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,920,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

