Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 261,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 350,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Royal Helium Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.69.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

