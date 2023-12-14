Scholarship Coin One Day Volume Tops $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 86% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,686.63 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00075013 USD and is down -84.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

