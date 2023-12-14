Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.12

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 35170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 26,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

