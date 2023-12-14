Scott A. Everson Buys 1,482 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,146.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

UBCP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.