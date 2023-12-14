Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.79

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$103.79 and last traded at C$103.57, with a volume of 2507392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

