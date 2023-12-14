Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in November

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shoprite Trading Up 6.8 %

SRGHY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

