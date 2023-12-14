Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Decreases By 64.4%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. StockNews.com raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 4,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

