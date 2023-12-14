Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Drops By 23.1%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

AYTU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aytu BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 691,738 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

