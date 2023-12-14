Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 132.0%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the November 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 74.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 50.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 50,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,847. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

