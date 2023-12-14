Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Decreases By 34.6%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 578,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CalAmp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 531,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. CalAmp has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

