Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Drops By 31.0%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
Dowa stock remained flat at $33.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.
Dowa Company Profile
