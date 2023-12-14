Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Drops By 31.0%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

Dowa stock remained flat at $33.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Dowa Company Profile

Featured Articles

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

