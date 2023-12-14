Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Grows By 47.9%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 173,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,014. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

