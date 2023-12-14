Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 47.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNOM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,339. The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

