Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 46.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

DWAS stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 231,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,685. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $747.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,382,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 109,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 154.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 415.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

