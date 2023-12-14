Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 46.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
DWAS stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 231,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,685. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $747.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
