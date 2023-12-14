Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Decreases By 24.3%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 24,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.