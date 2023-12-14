Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 24.2%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 95,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

