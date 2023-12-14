Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declines By 22.6%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

PNW stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

