Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Decreases By 23.1%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

