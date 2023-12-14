Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 92.5%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.67) to GBX 3,100 ($38.92) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,943.75.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.59%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

