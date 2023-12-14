Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Grows By 160.9%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAF stock remained flat at $6.29 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

