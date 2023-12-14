Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Decreases By 23.0%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Team by 145.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 29,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,278. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

