Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Decreases By 23.0%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TISI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Team Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 29,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,278. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
