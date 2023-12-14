Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 30.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 189,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,872. The company has a market cap of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNCY shares. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

