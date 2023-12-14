Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $427.64 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $427.64 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00169259 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00548351 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008515 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00390722 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048076 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00116159 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,942,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,918,519,205 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.