Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 530.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $125.53 and a twelve month high of $183.25.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

