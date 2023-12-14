Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,004,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 292,112 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $22.94.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

