SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $337.15 million and $69.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,736.37 or 1.00060971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,802,518.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33704395 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $70,929,543.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

