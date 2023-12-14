SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Down 2.5%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91. 92,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 511,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPNT

SiriusPoint Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.