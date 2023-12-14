Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 4%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 15,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.