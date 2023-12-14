Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. 42,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Share Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.