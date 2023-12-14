SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 1.8%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

