Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SPSAF remained flat at $210.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $213.64.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers digital transformation consulting services; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernisation and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, managed and cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

