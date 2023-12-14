Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
Shares of SPSAF remained flat at $210.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $213.64.
About Sopra Steria Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sopra Steria Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What is consumer discretionary?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.