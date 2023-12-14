Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 2.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.79. 263,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.