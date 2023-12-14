Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0.1%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 4,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

