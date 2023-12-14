Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Acquires C$571,960.00 in Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.01. 400,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.