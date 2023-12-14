Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Acquires C$571,960.00 in Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.01. 400,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
