SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.30

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 344400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

