SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.86

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

