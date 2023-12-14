SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.86

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000.
About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to buy high yielding dividend stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Adobe stumbles into another buy-the-dip opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Last chance to get Lennar in your list of wealth building stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.