SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.08

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.08 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 560124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 305,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,506,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.