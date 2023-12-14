Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,959. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

