Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

