Steem Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $115.68 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00169259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00548351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00390722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00116159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,762,981 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

