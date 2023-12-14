Steven D. Kesler Sells 1,719 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 363,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -219.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

