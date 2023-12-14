Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 104.5% in November

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of STGYF stock remained flat at C$3.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.77. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

